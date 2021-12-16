(Bloomberg) -- The English Premier League has postponed two further soccer matches amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 omicron infections.

Manchester United’s Saturday game against Brighton & Hove Albion has been postponed as Man. United has an ongoing coronavirus outbreak within its team, the league said in a statement Thursday. Earlier today, the league said it had postponed tonight’s Leicester City FC game against Tottenham Hotspur.

“While recognizing a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible,” the Premier League also said.

Read more: English Soccer Fans Must Prove Covid Status to Enter Stadiums

The English Football League, the governing association for the three divisions below the Premier League, will introduce daily testing as well as social distancing measures outside physical sessions, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.