(Bloomberg) -- Matthew Benham, the owner Brentford FC, is considering potential offers for a stake in the Premier League team.

One person, who asked not to be named discussing confidential information, said that the club is set to appoint a bank to advise on the sale.

While not as well known as larger rivals such as Manchester United and Everton FC, which have also been up for sale, Brentford has been an unmitigated success story in one of football’s most competitive competitions, thanks in part to a sporting strategy engineered on the west coast of America.

“Given the recent rise and growth of our club and the changing shareholder landscape within the Premier League, it’s no surprise that there has been interest in investment opportunities at Brentford FC,” a club spokesperson said Tuesday.

Benham’s “commitment to the club remains as strong as it ever was,” the spokesperson said. But it’s “only natural, and perhaps even essential” to explore what new investment could mean as the Brentford FC looks to stay competitive and safeguard its future, the person added.

Benham, a former Bank of America employee who invested in Brentford in 2007, took over the club when it was languishing in the lower leagues, and used data analytics to unearth talent missed by traditional scouting methods. His dealings kept the club competitive through the regular sales of star performers and drew comparisons to Billy Beane, and saw the club promoted to the Premier League in 2021.

Brentford left its historic Griffin Park stadium in 2020 to play at the 17,000 capacity GTech Community Stadium. In its last published financial statement for the year ending June 2022 shows a profits of £29.9 million ($37.7 million) from revenue of £140 million. Many teams are valued at a four-to-six multiple of revenues, but few make profits. That would give the club a valuation of in excess of £500 million.

All Premier League teams make at least £100 million a year in broadcast revenue. This infusion of cash was extended for another four years on Monday as the Premier League secured a £6.7 billion deal.

Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at University of Liverpool, said that Brentford’s valuation would be positively impacted by good player trading, its new stadium and this week’s Premier League broadcasting deal.

Brentford is also a rare London-based club up for sale. West Ham is currently selling a 10% stake, while an investor in Tottenham Hotspur is open to a stake sale.

