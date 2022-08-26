(Bloomberg) -- You win the most lucrative game in world football to get promotion to the English Premier League, spend more than European giants Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City on talent in the summer — and you’re still a favorite for relegation back to the second tier.

That’s the reality for Nottingham Forest as the elation of the club’s return to the top flight after more than two decades gives way to the tough business of trying to stay in it.

With a week still to go of what accountancy firm Deloitte says is already a record summer player transfer window, Forest has spent £127 million ($150 million) under Greek millionaire owner Evangelos Marinakis, more than any team except Chelsea. That also exceeds any newly promoted club in previous seasons. Yet, data show that such investment by a newcomer is a risky gamble.

Fulham spent a net £102 million in the summer of 2018 though still dropped straight back into the Championship. Other spenders after promotion in the past, such as Sunderland, now play outside England’s top tier. Wolverhampton Wanderers, by contrast, opened its wallet in its first season back in the Premier League and is now an established top-flight team.

It all comes down to performance on the pitch, of course, and Forest has already accumulated more points from its first three games than Liverpool or Manchester United, historically England’s two most successful teams. But the metrics lay bare how precarious an existence it can be for clubs trying to establish themselves in Europe’s richest league.

“There is quite a bit of research showing that spending and success are linked — the richest clubs tend to be the most successful on the pitch,” said Christina Philippou, an academic at Portsmouth University who specializes in sports finance. “But this relates to clubs that consistently spend.”

Bookmakers aren’t optimistic. Nottingham Forest is second-favorite to get relegated, according to Sky Bet, at 11/8. Bournemouth, who have been relatively parsimonious in the transfer market, is the top pick to make the drop at 4/11, with Southampton and Everton both at 2/1. Three teams drop out of the Premier League at the end of the season.

Twice a European Cup winner more than four decades ago, Forest is confident its purchases will prove worthwhile after winning a play-off in May to become the third club to get promoted. Marinakis, who made his money from shipping, also owns Olympiacos, the Greek champion the last three seasons.

Forest Chairman Nicholas Randall said the club has benefited from that experience in football. It has built an on-field squad effectively from scratch after five key players on loan from other clubs returned, he said. Forest was also forced to pay a premium for talent as a newcomer to the league, according to Randall.

“This is not an example of a club seeking to buy a new squad on top of an already existing one and we started from a position in which our existing cost base was well under control,” Randall said by email. “We believe the riskiest strategy of all would have been to be timid and not face up to the facts of our own unique situation and the opportunities it created.”

Indeed, the rewards are huge. Deloitte estimates that the financial benefits of being in the Premier League, mainly through access to massive broadcast revenue, amounts to £170 million. Should the club survive for even one season, that additional revenue extends to £300 million.

Currently the risk of being relegated is cushioned by so-called “parachute payments” for clubs unable to survive. These are designed to protect teams for three years against the peril of going from receiving more than £100 million in broadcast income in the Premier League to less than £10 million in the second-tier Championship.

Those payments, though, might be reduced in future years as the lower tier clubs argue for a distribution system less focused on relegated teams. A government-backed review into the governance of football said last November that a more even distribution of money would support the sustainability of more teams through the English leagues.

Randall said that with Forest being absent from the Premier League for 23 years the club has never had the benefit of parachute payments and has competed using its own resources. He also pointed out the bookmakers last season had them as a favorite for relegation to the third tier of English football.

With four points from three games, Forest has had an auspicious start to life in the Premier League. Its next game is on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur, one of England’s richest clubs.

“I’m not suggesting we have got everything right: far from it,” said Randall, Forest’s chairman. “But to suggest we are reckless or foolhardy is a nonsense. We believe we have set ourselves up the best we can and we are excited about the season ahead.”

