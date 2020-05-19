(Bloomberg) -- England’s Premier League says that testing for COVID-19 was conducted over Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May across 748 players and club staff, which resulted in six positive tests from three clubs. The details of the individuals and the clubs involved were not provided in the statement.

The update on testing comes amid a push for the Premier League to resume soccer matches, albeit within social distancing guidelines. Yesterday it was announced that small group training for players would be allowed with full contact training still not permitted due to the continuing risk.

