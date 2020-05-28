(Bloomberg) --

China’s economy can grow this year if the key tasks set out by the government, including ensuring employment and people’s livelihoods are achieved, according to Premier Li Keqiang.

It is “practical and realistic” to not set a numerical growth target this year as China is not immune from the economic shocks brought about by the pandemic, the Premier said at a press conference as the annual parliament session closed on Thursday. Li said the government has the ability to take further action should the outlook deteriorate.

“We have also reserved policy space on the fiscal, financial, social security and other fronts, and we are in a strong position to quickly introduce new measures should the situation call for it, without any hesitation,” he said. “It is essential that we keep China’s economic development on a steady course.”

