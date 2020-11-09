Premium Brands, Mi'kmaq to buy Clearwater Seafoods for about $1B, including debt

Premium Brands Holding Corp. partnered with an Atlantic Canada Indigenous group to buy Clearwater Seafoods Inc. for $537 million.

Premium Brands and a coalition of Mi’kmaq First Nations agreed to acquire Clearwater for $8.25 a share, a 14 per cent premium to Monday’s closing price, the Richmond, British Columbia-based company said Monday in a statement. The transaction is valued at about $1 billion including debt.

“Clearwater on its own is a world class seafood company with a great management team, best-in-class products and a globally respected brand,” Premium Brands Chief Executive Officer George Paleologou said in the statement. “In partnership with us and the Mi’kmaq First Nations communities, it will become an even stronger business.”

The proposed takeover of Atlantic Canada’s largest wild seafood company follows long-standing disputes between commercial fishermen and indigenous communities over fishing rights in the maritime region, with the lobster harvest being the latest flashpoint. The Mi’kmaq will own half the company under the transaction, which is touted as the single largest investment in the seafood industry by any Indigenous group in Canada.

“This represents a historic opportunity for the Mi’kmaq to strengthen our role in Canada’s commercial fisheries,” Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul said in the statement. “Mi’kmaq will not only become 50% owners of Clearwater with our new partner, Premium Brands, but will proudly hold all of Clearwater’s Canadian fishing licences within a fully Mi’kmaq owned entity.”

Premium Brands owns a broad range of specialty food manufacturing and food distribution businesses with operations across Canada, the U.S. and Italy. The combined seafood operations of Premium Brands, Clearwater and the Indigenous communities are expected to generate more than $1.3 billion in annual sales, with the majority outside Canada, according to the company.

As part of the deal, Premium Brands will raise $200 million from selling shares to a group of Canadian investment banks, and will sell an additional $50 million in stock to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the company said.

The transaction, which requires approval from Clearwater shareholders, is expected to close in the first half of next year. Cormark Securities advised Premium Brands on the transaction, while RBC Capital Markets and Antarctica Advisors LLC advised Clearwater.