(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is set to name Jeff Zients as his next White House chief of staff Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, elevating the administration’s former Covid-19 czar to one of the highest-profile roles in Washington.

Zients, 56, a former business executive who was one of the chief architects of Biden’s initial Covid-19 team, will replace Ron Klain, who is leaving the post in coming weeks, the people said.

The White House chief of staff is among the most powerful figures in Washington, and plays a crucial role in shaping the president’s agenda, liaising with Congress and acting as a gatekeeper.

Zients left the administration in April last year but returned to the White House in the fall, as Biden faces two years of a divided Congress and prepares for an expected reelection bid.

White House spokespeople declined to comment on Sunday.

As Biden’s Covid-19 coordinator, Zients oversaw the administration’s early efforts to get some 200 million vaccines distributed in the president’s first 100 days. Part of Zients’s remit was to ensure that the vaccines were distributed equitably.

In Barack Obama’s administration, Zients was director of the National Economic Council and also acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

