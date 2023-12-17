(Bloomberg) -- A car collided with part of President Joe Biden’s security detail in Wilmington, Delaware.

The collision occurred as Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left an event with campaign staff on Sunday night. A beige Ford collided with an SUV that was part of Biden’s detail and had been closing off a nearby street. The car then came to a stop.

The Bidens, who were unharmed, got into their armored SUV and left. Security personnel were seen demanding the driver open the door, though it wasn’t clear if the driver was responsive.

