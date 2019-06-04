(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is expected to wade further into the U.K.’s fraught politics on Tuesday, having already dangled the promise of a trade deal if his hosts push on with Brexit. At a press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, the president is likely to field questions ranging from the race to succeed her to intelligence sharing and Huawei’s role in U.K. networks.

Key Developments:

Trump and May host business roundtable, before their teams meet at Downing Street. A press conference is scheduled in the afternoon

President is talking up the prospects of a “big trade deal” if U.K. throws off EU “shackles,” a message that’s likely to boost pro-Brexit hardliners including Boris Johnson

Trump is expected to pressure the British government on Huawei, which the U.S. wants banned from 5G networks across Europe

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn due to speak at anti-Trump protests in central London

Protesters Gear Up for ‘Carnival of Resistance’ (10 a.m.)

The main anti-Trump protests -- dubbed a “Carnival of Resistance” by organizers -- aren’t due to gather in Trafalgar Square for another hour. But at the other end of Whitehall in Parliament Square, perhaps a couple of hundred people have gathered as organizers inflate a giant blimp depicting Donald Trump as an oversized baby in a diaper, with tiny hands.

The balloon was also deployed when Trump visited last July, and the president at the time told The Sun newspaper that while he used to love London, the balloon and the protests -- organizers estimated 250,000 people took to the streets -- didn’t make him “feel welcome.”

Trump Calls for Stronger Trade Links (9:50 a.m.)

May and Trump are co-hosting a breakfast with business leaders at St. James’s Palace in London. May opened proceedings speaking of opportunities and challenges ahead and her desire for “keeping markets free fair and open.” Trump said the two nations have a “great opportunity to greatly enlarge” bilateral trade, and pledged to work on that in the coming days and weeks.

“This is something that your folks want to do, my folks want to do and we want to do, and we’re going to get it done,” Trump said. He also had some warm words for May, who steps down as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7 and is expected to be replaced as prime minister by the end of July.

“I don’t know exactly what your timing is, but stick around, let’s do this deal,” he said.

Attendees at the meeting include executives from BAE Systems Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, National Grid Plc, Barclays Bank Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Goldman Sachs International, Bechtel Corp and Splunk Inc., according to May’s office.

Earlier:

