President Petro Says Colombia to Cut Diplomatic Ties With Israel

(Bloomberg) -- President Gustavo Petro said Colombia will cut diplomatic ties with Israel for having “a genocidal president” during a speech commemorating the Labor Day holiday on Wednesday.

“If Palestine dies, humanity dies, and we will not let it die,” Petro said from downtown Bogotá, where he called for marches in support for his government.

Petro is looking to counter large anti-government rallies that took place on April 21 and said his administration will send a package of bills to congress meant to boost economic growth.

The package will include measures that force the financial sector to provide cheap financing to productive sectors, Petro said.

“It will consist of bills that generate forced investment in the Colombian private financial system aimed at credits for small, medium, and large industries, agriculture, and tourism in Colombia, to reactivate the country,” he said

While his disapproval reached 60% in a recent poll, Petro obtained a recent victory in the senate’s approval of the pension reform, which goes to the lower house next week.

