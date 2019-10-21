(Bloomberg) -- After three days of rioting, protests, curfews and chaos, President Sebastian Pinera had a stark message for Chile: we are at war, choose sides, and we will win. There was no mention of dialogue and copper unions responded with a call for strikes.

At least eight people have died in a wave of arson attacks, looting and riots that brought the capital Santiago to a near standstill during the weekend, according to government figures. Pinera has declared a state of emergency and called on the army to restore order. About 1,500 people have been arrested.

In a televised speech to the nation late Sunday, the president praised the security forces and likened the rioters to a criminal organization. It is a dangerous tactic. Behind the riots is a much larger swell of people protesting against Chile’s free- market economy that has produced vast wealth and vast inequality. Mining unions called a general strike for Oct. 23 and accused the police of “brutal aggression.”

“We are at war against a powerful, relentless enemy, who doesn’t respect anyone, who is willing to use violence without any limits, even if it means the loss of human life,” Pinera said. The rioters “represent evil.”

The deaths were caused by arson attacks at a supermarket and a warehouse. About 70 subway stations have been damaged, some almost destroyed, dozens of buses have been burnt, shops looted and buildings set alight.

The curfew has failed to prevent the chaos, which spread to other regions of the country, forcing Pinera to extend the state of emergency ever wider. On Monday, with some schools closed and public transport limited, many Santiago residents opted to stay at home. The peso slumped as much as 1.6%.

Bad Memories

While the riots were triggered by an increase in public transport fares, which Pinera subsequently reversed, demands have spread way beyond that to pensions, health and education.

Mining unions are calling for an end to the state of emergency and curfew, according to a statement form the umbrella group CTMIN, which represents some workers from Anglo American Plc’s Los Bronces copper mine, Teck Resources Ltd.’s Quebrada Blanca, Antofagasta Plc’s Los Pelambres and Zaldivar among others.

Back in Santiago, the sight of military patrols and armored vehicles on the streets brings back bad memories of the military dictatorship that ruled the country from 1973 to 1990.

The curfew started at 7 p.m. in much of the capital Sunday, yet failed to prevent another wave of protests and destruction.

The metro system alone has estimated the damage at more than $300 million, according to La Tercera newspaper. At the airport, flights were suspended during the night with travelers sleeping on conveyor belts to respect the lock-in.

“We are in for a difficult day” on Monday, Pinera told the nation Sunday, before detailing the attempts to reopen public transport.

While recognizing people’s right to protest and saying he understood some of their grievances, Pinera’s message in general was deeply uncompromising. He criticized apologists for the protesters, gave his “total support and backing” to the security forces and pledged to restore order.

He didn’t use the word “dialogue” once, an omission that is likely to infuriate the thousands who took to the streets peacefully across the country in the past few days. While many have deplored the violence, they back the central demands.

At least 22 people were severely wounded during the protests, Chile’s National Human Rights Institute said on Sunday, according to Chilean daily El Mostrador. The organization said there were reports of excessive force and sexual harassment by security forces, with women forced to take off their clothes, El Mostrador reported.

Protests Persist

Demonstrators banging pots and pans marched again in Santiago on Sunday, with the armed forces intervening in some instances to disperse them. Most stores and malls were closed, and the few establishments that were open saw long lines of people buying groceries, water and fuel.

Earlier in the day, barricades were still spewing smoke in the streets of Santiago as people tried to catch the few buses still circulating in the city. Others walked or shared cars to get to their jobs, according to radio Cooperativa.

Santiago is set to host President Donald Trump and other leaders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in less than a month.

--With assistance from Jonathan Roeder.

To contact the reporters on this story: Philip Sanders in Santiago at psanders@bloomberg.net;Eduardo Thomson in Santiago at ethomson1@bloomberg.net;Laura Millan Lombrana in Santiago at lmillan4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Cancel at dcancel@bloomberg.net, Jonathan Roeder, James Attwood

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.