(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump left Shannon, Ireland, around 8 a.m. to attend D-Day commemorations in northern France. Trump will attend a ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron at 11 a.m. and the two leaders will then hold talks followed by a lunch.

Time stamps are in local time.

Key Developments:

Trump reiterated that the U.S. could impose tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese goods unless there’s a trade deal

"Something pretty dramatic" could happen in talks with Mexico

President to underline the "unbreakable bond" with U.S. allies in speech

‘Our Bond Is Unbreakable,’ Trump Will Tell Allies (10:20 a.m.)

Donald Trump is headed for Normandy American Cemetery to join world leaders for a ceremony marking 75 years since the Normandy landings. He’ll tell allies that they are gathered "on Freedom’s Altar” and that “our cherished alliance was forged in the heat of battle, tested in the trials of war, and proven in the blessings of peace,” according to White House excerpts of the speech.

Trump Aims to Keep The Pressure on China (9:52 a.m.)

President Trump spoke to reporters briefly before boarding Air Force One at Shannon airport in Ireland and touted progress in negotiations with Mexico as well as the pressure he’s putting on China.

He reiterated that the U.S. is prepared to place tariffs on another $300 billion of imports from China if necessary and asserted that Beijing "wants to make a deal badly." On Mexico, he said "something pretty dramatic could happen" in the coming days.

Earlier:

