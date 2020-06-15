(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump brought in $14 million for his re-election campaign on his birthday Sunday, breaking his record for the largest online fundraising ever.

The Republican National Committee, along with the Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. received an average online donation of $46. The previous online fundraising record was $10 million on Oct. 19, 2019. Meanwhile, Trump’s online birthday card received 1 million signatures.

Trump turned 74 on Sunday, the oldest president to serve a first term in the White House.

Joe Biden continues to lead Trump in polls, both nationally and in battleground states, but the president’s campaign has been consistently ahead of the Democrats on fundraising. Overall, Trump’s re-election effort has $255 million in the bank, while the Democratic National committee has about $100 million cash on hand. The joint fundraising committees next report to the Federal Election Commission is on July 15.

But Biden’s campaign has been picking up grassroots donations, pulling in $16 million from small donors in April, more than three times the $4.9 million President Donald Trump raised in small amounts for the month.

COMING UP:

President Donald Trump is planning to resume his signature rallies with an event in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later, beginning on Aug. 24, in Jacksonville, Florida.

