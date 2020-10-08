(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump asked doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to sign non-disclosure agreements before a visit last year, NBC reported. Fox Business News says Trump will give a live interview with Maria Bartiromo at 8 a.m. Washington time.

Trump returned to the Oval Office Wednesday for the first time since getting back to the White House Monday evening after his hospitalization at Walter Reed. His doctor said he reported being free of Covid-19 symptoms for over 24 hours as of Wednesday.

Trump Asked Walter Reed Doctors to Sign NDAs in 2019, NBC Says (6:23 a.m.)

The president required personnel at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to sign non-disclosure agreements before they could treat him last year, NBC reported, citing four unidentified people familiar with the matter.

At least two doctors declined to do so, and weren’t allowed to be involved in his treatment, two of the people said, according to NBC. The request was made during Trump’s surprise visit to the medical center in November 2019, NBC said.

Walter Reed spokesperson Norris Agnew referred NBC News to the White House for comment. Trump returned to Walter Reed last Friday for treatment of his Covid-19.

A Top Marine Officer Tests Positive for Virus

The assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, General Gary L. Thomas, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman for the Marines said on Wednesday.

“He had been in self-quarantine since Tuesday, Oct. 6, out of an abundance of caution following notification of close contact with a person who later tested positive for the virus,” the spokesman, Captain Joseph Butterfield, said in a statement.

“He is experiencing mild symptoms, but otherwise is feeling well,” Butterfield added.

Several members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including General Mark Milley, the top American military officer, are also in self quarantine after the Coast Guard’s vice commandant tested positive for the virus.

