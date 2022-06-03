(Bloomberg) -- The powerful former governor of Nigeria’s main business hub said it’s his “turn” to run Africa’s largest economy in return for getting President Muhammadu Buhari elected in 2015.

Bola Tinubu, 70, national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, said he deserves to win the party’s ticket in primaries that will be held next week ahead of elections in February. It was the ex-Lagos state governor’s most direct challenge to Buhari, with whom he has had an uneasy political alliance for seven years.

Tinubu is one of more than 20 politicians vying for the APC’s nomination at the three-day primary convention that begins June 6 and where more than 2,000 delegates will choose the candidate. There’s still no clear front-runner for the party, which is likely to win again next year, and Buhari hasn’t publicly named a preferred successor.

“If it were not for me standing before you leading the army, saying ‘Buhari, go ahead, we’re behind you,’ he could never have become the president,” Tinubu told supporters on Thursday in the southwestern city of Abeokuta. After losing his third election in 2011, Buhari “cried on television and said he’d never run again for the presidency,” he said.

The country’s next president will have to grapple with widespread insecurity, a slow-growing economy recovering from two recessions since 2016, and a rising debt-service burden that the International Monetary Fund forecasts will consume 100% of government revenue by 2026.

Tinubu served as governor of Lagos from 1999 to 2007, and is now the most powerful politician in southwestern Nigeria, where the main ethnic group are the Yoruba. He played a central part in the merger of regional opposition parties that created the APC two years before it swept to power.

Tinubu offered his support to Buhari on the condition that he “will not abandon the Yoruba people,” he said. “This time around, it’s the turn of the Yorubas and if we’re picking the Yorubas, it’s my turn.”

Atiku Abubakar, a 75-year-old former vice president, will represent the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party. The emergence of a rival candidate from northern Nigeria is fueling a debate within the APC over whether it should also choose a northerner, which would scuttle Tinubu’s chances.

Tinubu’s main challengers include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Ekiti state Governor Kayode Fayemi.

