President Says U.S. Must Live With Virus, Like Flu: Trump Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump again likened the novel coronavirus to the less dangerous seasonal flu, urging Americans to learn to live with Covid-19 while overstating the number of annual deaths from flu.

Trump returned to the White House Monday evening after a four-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for Covid-19. Aides hope to keep him at the presidential residence and away from the Oval Office but are uncertain how long that will last, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump Says U.S. ‘Learning to Live’ With Coronavirus, as With Flu (8:03 a.m.)

Trump resumed his tweets Tuesday morning with a comparison between the novel coronavirus and the regular influenza outbreaks that typically start hitting the northern hemisphere in the fall.

After telling Americans not to fear the virus or let it “dominate” them, Trump noted that the nation doesn’t shut down because of the flu.

The U.S. hasn’t lost 100,000 people to the flu in a single season in more than a decade, according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Comparisons between deaths caused by coronavirus and the flu aren’t simple because of differences in the way they’re counted, but there is broad agreement among epidemiologists that the coronavirus is substantially more dangerous.

Trump Trails Biden in Poll Straddling His Viral Infection (5:58 a.m. New York Time)

The president’s running even further behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden in a new poll before the Nov. 3 election. Leaders have sometimes seen bumps in approval when they fall ill, as happened with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he contracted the virus earlier this year.

Trump’s deficit to Biden has widened to 16 points, a CNN poll released Tuesday showed, with 57% of likely voters backing Biden and 41% supporting the incumbent. The poll was conducted after the first debate and mostly after Trump’s coronavirus infection became public.

One key group backing Biden in the poll was people over the age of 65, 60% of whom supported him, compared to 39% who backed Trump. Older voters were a key part of Trump’s coalition in 2016, with 53% picking him according to a Pew post-election survey.

