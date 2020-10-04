President to Get More Remdesivir Doses on Sunday: Trump Update

(Bloomberg) --

President Donald Trump will receive more doses of Remdesivir on Sunday as he enters a third day in hospital, with his physician saying he has made “substantial progress” but still isn’t “out of the woods.”

Trump completed a second dose of Remdesivir on Saturday and remained fever free, his doctor Sean Conley said in a Saturday evening update. He’s expected to conduct his presidential duties while being monitored by Conley.

“While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic,” Conley said in a statement.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in an interview on Fox News that Trump is “is doing really well now,” but suffered from a fever and reduced blood-oxygen saturation on Friday. “We were concerned with that,” he said. “He had a fever, and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly.”

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday’s presidential debate with Joe Biden, also entered a hospital because he contracted Covid-19.

Other developments:

Trump Deflects From His Health Status as Hospital Stay Extends

Results of Covid-19 Tests for U.S. Politicians, Officials: List

Trump Presses for Economic Stimulus Deal, Saying ‘Get It Done’

Markets Were Already Braced for Chaos—Then Came the Diagnosis

McConnell Says Barrett Confirmation to Continue on Schedule

Pompeo Shortens Asia Trip (Saturday, 11 p.m. NY)

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will shorten his travel to Asia as the White House deals with the spread of the coronavirus among its top officials.

Pompeo will visit Tokyo from Oct. 4-6 for a meeting of the foreign ministers of four of the Indo-Pacific region’s biggest democracies, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. Both Pompeo and his wife have tested negative for the virus.

White House Aide Luna Tests Positive (10:52 p.m. NY)

White House aide Nick Luna, who serves as a personal attendant to Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, according to people familiar with the matter.

Luna’s diagnosis emerged a little more than 24 hours after Trump entered the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of Covid-19 following his own infection.

Known as Trump’s body man, Luna is the latest member of Trump’s inner circle of White House personnel to contract coronavirus. Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest advisers, fell ill on Wednesday while traveling with Trump.

Trump’s Saturday Evening Health Update (9:08 p.m. NY)

Trump completed his second dose with Remdesivir “without complication,” Conley said in the president’s health update. His oxygen saturation levels were between 96%-98% all day, the physician said.

“He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty,” Conley said. “The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of presidential duties.”

Biden to Disclose Result of Every Covid-19 Test (7:40 p.m. NY)

Biden’s campaign said Saturday it will release the results of all his coronavirus tests.

The former vice president tested negative on Friday for the virus and told reporters that he would be tested again Sunday. He was not tested Saturday, he said after leaving an evening church service.

“We have adhered to strict and extensive safety practices recommended by public health experts and doctors in all of our campaigning,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Vice President Biden is being tested regularly, and we will be releasing the results of each test.”

Trump Speaks in Video From Hospital (6:51 p.m. NY)

Trump said he’s starting to feel better and that he expects to “be back soon,” in a video appearance on Twitter Saturday evening.

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” he said from a U.S. military hospital near Washington. “I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started.”

Chris Christie Checks Himself Into Hospital (6:20 p.m. NY)

The former New Jersey governor said on Twitter that he entered Morristown Medical Center on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19, and as a precautionary measure due to his history of asthma. He said he is “feeling good” with only “mild symptoms.”

Christie had assisted in the president’s debate preparations.

New Jersey Issues Statement for Bedminster Attendees (5:10 p.m. NY)

The New Jersey Department of Health and the Somerset County Health Department urged anyone who came into close contact with a person who tested positive after attending a fundraiser at President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster to quarantine for 14 days.

All attendees should self-monitor until Oct. 15, according to the statement. The U.S. government is also conducting tracing investigations.

Trump, McConnell Discuss Work (4:30 p.m. NY)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he had a call with Trump and that he “sounds well.” They talked about handling the pandemic, confirming the Supreme Court nominee and strengthening the economy. McConnell said earlier that the fast-track schedule for confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett won’t be affected by the Covid-19 diagnoses of Trump and three Republican senators.

Cruz and Sasse to Return to Senate for Hearings (4:10 p.m. NY)

GOP Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Ben Sasse of Nebraska both tested negative and will return to the Senate in time for the Supreme Court nomination hearings starting the week of Oct. 12, according to their spokespersons.

The two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are staying in their home states after interacting with other members of the panel who have tested positive.

Trump Resumes Tweeting From Hospital (1:45 p.m. NY)

President Trump resumed tweeting Saturday afternoon. He said he’s “feeling well” and called for getting a stimulus deal done.

Despite a positive account from Trump’s doctor, a person familiar with the matter said the president’s vital signs were very concerning over the past 24 hours, and that the next 48 hours will be critical, noting that the president isn’t yet on a clear path to recovery.

Trump’s physician clarified in a memo that Trump was first diagnosed with Covid-19 on Thursday evening.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.