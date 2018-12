Presidents Xi and Trump Agree Not to Add Further Tariffs After Jan. 1, Chinese Media Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed there will be no additional tariffs imposed after Jan. 1, CGTN reports.

