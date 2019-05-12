(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May’s government is due to resume talks on a Brexit deal with the main opposition Labour Party this week, as pressure on the prime minister grows from her own side to abandon the strategy and step aside.

Former Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson calls talks ‘naive’ and a ‘grave mistake’ that will damage the Conservative Party

Poll shows Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party leading before EU elections on May 23

Blair: Farage Trying to Split Country on Brexit (9:20 a.m.)

Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair said Brexiteers pushing for a decisive split from the European Union are creating a “swamp” for the U.K. that will take years to escape, and urged the government to put the “true” options to Parliament to find a solution.

“We’ve been obsessed with Brexit for three years, we’ll be obsessed with it for years to come” unless voters make it clear in EU elections that the Brexiteers “don’t speak for Britain,” Blair said on the Sky News “Sophy Ridge” show on Sunday. He was referring to an opinion poll that showed Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the lead ahead of European Parliament elections on May 23.

Blair also rejected the idea of a compromise, soft Brexit deal to unite the country as a “fallacy.” Though “well intentioned,” it would mean the U.K. abiding by EU rules while giving up a seat at the table, he said, adding that would only satisfy a minority of people. Only a Parliament decision, followed by a second referendum, would resolve the issue, he said.

Williamson: Labour Talks Are ‘Grave Mistake’ (Earlier)

Former Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who was sacked following an inquiry into leaked information from a national security meeting, said Prime Minister Theresa May has “betrayed” the Conservative Party by entering into talks with the opposition Labour Party on a Brexit deal.

Writing in the Daily Mail newspaper, Williamson called May “naive” and predicted that her efforts to use Labour’s support to get her Brexit bill through Parliament would result in “a number of defeats” for the government.

“The prime minister needs to understand that she now is seen by many in the Conservative Party as negotiating with the enemy,” Williamson wrote. “We need to accept that these talks with Labour are fruitless and that not only will they not deliver the Brexit that people voted for, they are a betrayal of the direct instructions the people gave us in 2016 and 2017.”

Polls Shows Farage’s Brexit Party Well Ahead (Earlier)

The Brexit Party has more support in the U.K. ahead of this month’s European Parliament elections than the Conservatives and Labour combined, according to an Opinium survey for the Observer newspaper.

The party, fronted by Nigel Farage and founded only last month, would take 34% of the vote in the May 23 election, compared with 21% for Labour and 11% for Theresa May’s Conservatives. The Liberal Democrats would get 12%.

