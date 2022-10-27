(Bloomberg) -- Each time the Bank of Japan opts to keep its super-easy monetary policy, it only fans the mounting tension in the nation’s financial markets.

Every single economist surveyed by Bloomberg sees the central bank keeping policy unchanged when its two-day meeting concludes Friday. But at the back of everyone’s minds is the turmoil the BOJ could inflict on global markets if it shocks with a major shift.

Here’s a deeper look at the pressures building in markets as the Japanese government defends the yen and the BOJ its yield ceiling.

Yen Options

Signals from the options market suggest traders are taking the threat of government action seriously. One-week risk-reversals for dollar-yen -- a gauge of expected direction for the pair over that time frame -- remain well below zero, even as longer-dated equivalents indicate investors are more on the fence.

That likely reflects expectations Japan will step in to support the yen should it weaken if the BOJ stands pat. But it could also point to bets on a shock policy tweak, something analysts expect would drive the currency higher.

“Traders are well aware of what happened back in the September meeting when the yen extended losses during Kuroda’s media briefing and sparked Japan’s intervention,” said Ryo Suzuki, executive managing director at SBI Liquidity Market Co. “Market participants also see the risk of both higher bond yields and the yen in case of a possible pivot from yield curve control.”

Yen Swaps

Ten-year Japanese swap rates -- which are popular with international funds -- climbed to 0.67% last week, the highest since 2014 and well beyond the BOJ’s 0.25% ceiling for the benchmark bond. That’s a sign that at least some traders are betting the central bank will be forced to capitulate on its policy of capping 10-year yields to help boost the economy.

Negative-Rate Policy

Overnight-indexed swaps continued to indicate the BOJ will lift its short-term policy rate from minus 0.1% as soon as Kuroda steps down as governor in April. Yields on all benchmark tenors are above zero except for the two-year note, which traded at minus 0.025% on Wednesday.

“We don’t expect the BOJ to act at the October meeting, but there is a risk of more aggressive signaling,” TD Securities strategists, including Priya Misra, wrote in a research note this week. “There is a stronger case for a shift in YCC once Governor Kuroda’s term ends” and after wage negotiations in Japan early next year.

Violent Market Swings Await Day the BOJ’s Yield Anchor Lifts

Deteriorating Liquidity

The central bank’s tight grip on the bond market -- including recently ramping up purchases -- has seen investors stop trading debt actively. A Bloomberg gauge shows yields have diverged from their model-estimated values by the most in over a decade, indicating that liquidity hasn’t been sufficient enough for investors to take advantage of such a pricing gap.

“As the BOJ raises bond buying, concern will grow further among market participants that liquidity continues to dwindle,” said Makoto Suzuki, a senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities Co. in Tokyo. “The current situation is unsustainable.”

Hedging Spike

The spiraling cost to hedge the volatile yen is another signal that all is not well in the FX market. A Bloomberg gauge of the three-month cost to hedge the Japanese currency against the dollar has surged to almost 5% and is at the highest since the financial crisis.

That’s heaping even more pressure on Japan’s importers, who are increasingly influential in the spot market, adding to the weakness in the yen.

