(Bloomberg) -- House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle faced growing calls from Conservative and Scottish National Party politicians to resign over the chaotic scenes in Parliament late Wednesday, triggered by accusations he had intervened to help the Labour Party avoid a rebellion over a vote on Gaza.

Over 50 Members of Parliament had signed a motion declaring no confidence in the Speaker as of Thursday morning, all SNP and Tory expect for a former Conservative now sitting as an independent. Though non-binding, the number will alarm Hoyle, whose position depends on retaining broad support.

Read more: House of Commons Sinks Into Chaos Over Israel-Hamas War Vote

A debate on the Israel-Hamas war triggered disarray after Hoyle allowed both Keir Starmer’s Labour and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Tories to propose changes to the SNP’s call for a cease-fire in Gaza, despite Wednesday being allotted to the Scottish party as an “opposition day.” The drama drew comparisons with the heated wrangling in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote.

Though the argument was fought over typically arcane Westminster procedure, much of the SNP and Conservative anger stemmed from political interests heightened by the buildup to a UK general election expected this year. Hoyle’s move effectively handed Starmer a chance to defuse Labour tensions over his stance on the war, robbing the SNP and Tories of an opening to capitalize.

As in other countries, Hamas’s attack on Israel in October triggered community tensions in the UK, where pro-Palestinian protests as well as counter rallies have been held regularly in cities across the country. It’s an issue that affects all political parties but is especially sensitive for the Labour Party, which has traditionally had strong support from British Muslims.

Starmer has spent months battling to keep his MPs united on an issue that hits a number of pressure points, from his desire to present his poll-leading party as a government-in-waiting ahead of the UK election, to the local pressure in key districts, and his push to draw a line under the allegations of antisemitism that dogged Labour under his left-wing predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

But Labour’s 20-point lead in the polls also makes it a target for the Tories and SNP, which is struggling to maintain its dominance in Scotland. An SNP vote calling for a cease-fire in Gaza triggered a rebellion by dozens of Labour MPs in November, and Wednesday’s vote seemed focused on having the same impact.

That’s why Hoyle’s intervention was so controversial. By selecting Labour’s cease-fire wording to be put to a vote first, it diminished the likelihood of a rebellion that could potentially have undermined Starmer’s leadership. That triggered outrage from the Scottish nationalists and Tories, some of whom walked out in protest. In the end, Labour’s motion passed without a vote.

To be sure, Hoyle denied he had been put under undue pressure by Labour. Explaining his decision to let Labour have a vote, Hoyle said late Wednesday that he was “very, very concerned about the security” of MPs and their families following protests at their homes and offices.

“I thought I was doing the right thing and the best thing, and I regret it,” Hoyle — a former veteran Labour MP who has been Speaker since 2019 — told MPs.

But the question is whether the Tory and SNP fury dissipates in the coming hours, or whether his position becomes untenable.

Tory MP Philip Davies said rules can’t be decided based on “mob” threats. “If we end up having decisions made in Parliament, or we have MPs voting in Parliament not for what they believe in but in order to appease the mob, then we haven’t got a democracy left,” he told GB News.

Conservative minister Maria Caulfield declined to back Hoyle. “I would struggle now to support him but let’s see what happens in the next 24-48 hours,” she told Sky News. “He knows he did wrong and he has apologized. Let’s see what he proposes to fix the situation.”

Still, the counter argument made by Hoyle’s supporters was that the Speaker was trying to find a way to avoid parties using House of Commons rules to make political capital out of such a sensitive issue.

Labour pointed out that the turmoil was triggered when the Conservative Party, which has a majority in the House of Commons, pulled out of the process. The government blamed the Speaker’s break with convention; the opposition party countered that the Tories were facing their own rebellion because some of the party’s MPs didn’t want to be put in a position of voting against a cease-fire.

Hoyle acted in good faith and the criticism of him is “unseemly,” Labour’s national campaign coordinator Pat McFadden told the BBC. “It’s become about Parliament, it’s become about process rather than the need for humanitarian action to protect people.”

--With assistance from Kitty Donaldson.

