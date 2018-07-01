(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is under mounting pressure as she prepares for a crunch meeting this week aimed at ending the war inside her cabinet over Brexit.

May, facing criticism from both the pro- and anti-Brexit wings of her ruling Conservative party, is planning talks with ministers at her countryside retreat on July 6 to thrash out an agreed vision, with the details to be published the following week.

The divisions have tested the patience of European Union leaders, who say the risk of Britain crashing out of the bloc without a deal -- the scenario most feared by businesses -- is rising. One minister conceded on Sunday there are “strong views” in the cabinet over how to proceed with Brexit.

“We don’t want to see a no-deal and I believe that is an option that can be very firmly avoided, which is why Friday matters,” Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said in an interview with BBC Television’s “Andrew Marr Show.” The aim is “that positive deal for the EU, for ourselves and ensuring we have that stability into the future,” he said.

Tensions with business flared last month, when both Airbus SE and BMW AG warned that investment in the U.K. could be at risk if Brexit causes production delays. Talks in Brussels last week left EU leaders alarmed and fearful that Britain is heading toward a damaging rupture with the bloc.

No-Deal Planning

Underscoring the risk, the man who runs the National Health Service on Sunday said significant planning is taking place to ensure that the supply of medicines and equipment continues in “any Brexit scenario.”

“There’s extensive work under way between the Department of Health, other parts of government, the life sciences industry, the pharma companies,” NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens told the Marr show. “Nobody’s pretending this is a desirable situation, but if that’s where we get to it will not have been unforeseen.”

With nine months remaining before Britain leaves the EU, discussions on a future trade deal have yet to get under way as ministers are still arguing over what kind of customs arrangements they want. There is also no agreement on how to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Transition Debate

Another area of contention is the post-Brexit transition, a bridging period keenly demanded by businesses to help them adjust to life outside the EU. On current plans, the arrangement would end in December 2020 but there are growing calls to extend the deadline -- to the dismay of hardline Brexit backers who say Britain is in danger of being tied to the EU indefinitely.

Business Secretary Greg Clark, who backed staying in the EU in the 2016 referendum, risked inflaming those divisions by saying on Sky’s “Sophy Ridge on Sunday” show that ministers had to be “guided by the evidence.” Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn also said he’d be happy for the transition period to be extended.

Brexit has sown deep divisions in Labour too, with dozens of lawmakers defying the leadership in a vote last month. Instead of abstaining as instructed, most of the rebels backed an amendment demanding membership of the European Economic Area, which would let Britain participate in the single market but mean accepting free movement of people.

Corbyn may face renewed pressure when the Unite union, Labour’s biggest financial backer, holds its annual conference this week. A YouGov Plc poll published ahead of the gathering found most members support giving the public a vote on any Brexit deal May brings back from Brussels -- a position at odds with that of the Labour leadership.

“We don’t see a second referendum as on our agenda,” Corbyn said on Sky. “We want Parliament to have a right to a final say.”

