(Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of Hungarians took to the streets of Budapest as the crisis over a presidential pardon related to a pedophilia case threatened to escalate, setting a tense scene ahead of an annual address by Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday.

Crowds filled Budapest’s landmark Heroes’ Square to support the victims of abuse and to call for reforms in the country’s neglected childcare system. Friday’s protest was organized by a group of popular music stars, YouTube performers and other celebrities unaffiliated with opposition parties, helping to attract many younger people who are normally harder to mobilize for political causes.

“I’m hoping that this movement will gather momentum and bring changes, push Hungarians out of apathy,” said Gabriella Ertinger, 22, a student attending the demonstration.

The crisis, which started in early February and led to the resignation of Hungary’s first female president, Katalin Novak, strikes at the heart of the ruling party’s conservative ideology, centered around the family and children.

Church Position

Zoltan Balog, a former government minister and confidant of both Orban and Novak, resigned from his leading position in the country’s largest Protestant church Friday, though he will remain one of its bishops.

The scandal left Orban’s Fidesz party looking for a new candidate for the presidency, as well as to helm the campaign for the European Parliament, with the Budapest mayor’s job also in contention ahead of June elections. It also brought down the two most prominent female politicians in Orban’s entourage, leaving the all-male cabinet of ministers in charge.

After many opposition protests that failed to pierce Orban’s powerful propaganda machine, Friday’s protest galvanized a larger crowd by enlisting artists such as Attila Bauko, known by his stage name Azahriah, whose concerts can fill stadiums several times over.

“None of us who have given our name to this event will benefit personally from it, that’s why I think it’s worth taking part and using the limelight that’s on me,” Bauko said in a video message broadcast at the protest. “We want to achieve change, which is possible through unity.”

Orban Speech

At the same time, Fidesz’s supermajority in parliament and a tight grip on the media and other institutions still leaves Orban at an advantage should the crisis escalate. Hungarian demonstrations tend to be largely peaceful and the premier has usually managed to retain control of the agenda.

Orban drafted a constitutional amendment last week after details of the pardon in the pedophilia case emerged, but he hasn’t reacted to the scandal since Novak’s resignation. That has built anticipation for his state of the nation speech on Saturday.

The government will address the case by strengthening child protection laws and otherwise views the issue as resolved after the resignations, Gergely Gulyas, the minister in charge of the prime minister’s office, told a briefing earlier Friday. A new president will be picked in the coming weeks, he said.

