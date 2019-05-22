(Bloomberg) -- U.K. sandwich chain Pret A Manger agreed to buy rival cafe brand Eat and plans to say goodbye to the BLT at many of its shops.

Pret said it plans to remove meat from some of Eat’s outlets, which compete to serve breakfast and lunch to London office workers, in response to growing demand for vegetarian and vegan fare. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

A handful of Pret outlets have already been converted to “Veggie Prets,” and “as many as possible” of Eat’s stores will adopt the format, according to a statement Wednesday.

The acquisition is an “opportunity to turbocharge the development of Veggie Pret and put significant resources behind it,” Pret Chief Executive Officer Clive Schlee said. The deal follows last year’s 1.5 billion-pound ($1.9 billion) purchase of Pret A Manger by JAB Holding Co., the investment vehicle for the billionaire Reimann family.

