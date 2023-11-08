(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is still playing the Republican presidential primary field. With a little more than two months until the first caucus, the four-term Republican governor still hasn't made a pick. And he’s a major voice in his party — someone who some Republicans and independents wish had run for president himself. He instead chose to advise other candidates in the race.

“Republicans could be in real trouble in ’24,” Sununu told Senior Washington Correspondent Saleha Mohsin. “We lost in ’22.”

Mohsin spoke with Sununu over Zoom about the third Republican presidential primary debate and what the 2024 election means for the future of the party.

“I'm not worried about the next election. I'm worried about the next 10,” he said.

For Sununu, the party’s future is bleak if Donald Trump becomes the nominee, even though the governor used to support the former president.

“Trump can barely even hold on to 50% of the most hardcore, base voters in these polls,” Sununu said. “People say, ‘oh, he’s polling at 52%.’ That's actually terrible, right? For a former sitting president, that’s only polling at 52%, someone who should be the standard and flag bearer and the fait accompli, if you will...”

In a crowded field that includes nine Republicans, Sununu appears to be considering backing former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. The candidate asked Sununu at a New Hampshire campaign event recently if he was ready to endorse her. The answer? "Getting closer every day."

Sununu said this debate will be the most important one yet as the field continues to consolidate.

“The Republican party needs to inspire somebody — inspire their voters, I should say — and that can just not just be reiterating the same old policy point, like it’s boring, right?” he said. “Show some grit. Nikki’s done that pretty darn well. DeSantis has held his own very, very strongly. Those are obviously the top two contenders, so I think you're going to see those two go after it pretty, pretty good.”

