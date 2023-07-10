The stock market kicked off the week on a cautious note, with traders sifting through remarks from a slew of Federal Reserve speakers while awaiting key inflation data and the start of the earnings season.

Following a three-day slide in the S&P 500, the benchmark posted a small gain. The market didn’t get much support from the megacap space as Tesla Inc. fell almost 2 per cent and Amazon.com Inc. dropped before its Prime Day event. The Nasdaq 100, which notched a historic first half of a year amid the artificial-intelligence craze, will go through a “special rebalance.” A gauge of big banks pared gains on news about a plan to boost capital requirements.

In the run-up to Wednesday’s consumer price index, the market got the latest thinking from a raft of policymakers. Three Fed officials — Michael Barr, Mary Daly and Loretta Mester — said the central bank will need to raise interest rates further this year to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent goal. Meantime, Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic noted officials can be patient amid evidence of an economic slowdown.

Market momentum has slowed since equities notched a strong first-half rally as concern resurfaced about the impact of the many economic crosscurrents on corporate profits. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson became the latest to warn that earnings forecasts will matter more than usual this time around given elevated equity valuations, higher interest rates and dwindling liquidity.

“Many risks still lie ahead,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. “With broad equity valuations having once again become stretched and market breadth extremely narrow, the market is priced for perfection — leaving it vulnerable to earnings disappointments.”

‘EXPENSIVE RIDE’

This is the fifth straight time that analysts are leaning bearish heading into the earnings season, and in each of the four prior periods, the news wasn’t nearly as bad as expected — spurring an average gain of over 6 per cent for the S&P 500, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

“Will this earnings season finally be the quarter that proves analysts correct?,” the firm’s strategists said in a note. “If they stay negative every quarter, eventually they’ll be proven right, but betting against the market heading into earnings season recently proved to be an expensive ride.”

The earnings season kicks off in earnest on Friday, when JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. report their numbers. There’s more pain on the way for the S&P 500 as profit warnings and fears of higher interest rates combine to threaten the key U.S. stock indicator, according to the latest Markets Live Pulse survey.

While earnings seasons have usually been positive for equities in the past decade, according to Deutsche Bank AG strategists, the upcoming one will hurt stocks, said 55 per cent of the 346 MLIV respondents.

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co., it’s going to be harder for the market to rally if the earnings season is “not as bad as we thought” — especially since the market has become so expensive.

This does not mean that if the guidance from companies is “just OK,” the market will sell off meaningfully, Maley added. However, if corporate outlooks show any material disappointment, “it should create some serious headwinds for the stock market.”

CUTTING ESTIMATES

The question is whether earnings can continue to bend without markets breaking, according to Saira Malik at Nuveen. With analysts cutting earnings estimates in recent weeks, companies may once again find it easier to deliver stronger-than-expected results.

“We are cautious about the self-fulfilling optimism driven by these diminished expectations,” Malik noted. “Additionally, we’re mindful of mixed U.S. economic data and the potential for two more rate hikes this year.”

In other corporate news, a gauge of U.S.-listed Chinese shares climbed on news the Asian nation will extend policies to support the property market. Icahn Enterprises LP soared as Carl Icahn renegotiated loan terms with a group of banks just months after a report by Hindenburg Research sent shares in his investment firm tanking. Cava Group Inc. rallied as a majority of brokers initiated coverage on the fast-casual restaurant operator with buy-equivalent recommendations.

Key events this week:

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Tuesday.

Canada rate decision, Wednesday.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday.

U.S. CPI, Wednesday.

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book, Wednesday.

Fed speakers include Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester, Raphael Bostic, Wednesday.

China trade, Thursday.

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday.

U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday.

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday.

U.S. banks kick off earnings, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0997

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2863

The Japanese yen rose 0.6 per cent to 141.30 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3 per cent to US$30,889.97

Ether rose 1.7 per cent to US$1,901.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.00 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.64 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.64 per cent

Commodities