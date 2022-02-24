(Bloomberg) -- Amid rising wages and higher prices for everything from supplies to energy and services, U.S. businesses have only passed a limited portion of the extra costs on to their customers, according to a Kansas City Federal Reserve survey.

About half of the respondents said they shared 40% or less of the increases with their clients -- including more than a third unable to pass on more than 20%, according the survey released Thursday.

“Cost increases are coming in so fast it’s difficult to raise prices quickly enough to keep up,” one firm said in the Fed bank’s report.

Profit margins at some firms are so tight that passing higher costs along is a necessity. Almost all businesses in the survey reported higher wage costs, and 84% said they’re paying more for employee benefits.

About one in three respondents said they succeeded in passing on more than 80% of their cost increases. One firm suggested that consumers are willing to pay more for items that are hard to find.

“Only reason I am able to pass significant price increases to my customers is because my competitors don’t have the products either,” that business told the Kansas Fed.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will further test both companies and consumers as the price of oil hovers near $100 a barrel.

