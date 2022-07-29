(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s inflation rate climbed for a fifth consecutive month in July as food prices soared, remaining above the ceiling of the central bank’s target range.

Annual inflation quickened to 8.3% from 7.9% in June, Nairobi-based Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in an emailed statement. The median estimate of three economists in a Bloomberg survey was 8.2%. Prices rose 0.7% in the month.

The Central Bank of Kenya targets inflation at 2.5% to 7.5%. Inflation has quickened since March, stoked by rising food and high fuel prices stemming from choked supply chains partly caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Key Insights:

The monetary policy committee on Wednesday unexpectedly held its benchmark interest rate at 7.5% after a 50-basis-point hike in May, saying it expects inflationary pressures to ease in the near term. The rate decision came before Kenya’s general election on Aug. 9, a five-yearly event that’s slowed economic activity in the past.

A monthlong subsidy to halve the cost of corn flour is expected to reflect in August’s inflation data and will be key in returning inflation to the target range, central bank Governor Patrick Njoroge said Thursday.

Annual food and non-alcoholic drink price growth, which makes up a third of the inflation basket, quickened to 15.3% from 13.8% in June. The main contributors were carrots and grains. A prolonged drought in parts of the nation have also stoked prices.

Constraints in accessing dollars and a decline in the shilling that’s trading at record lows is making imports costlier.

Housing, utilities and other fuels price growth, with a weighting of 14.6% in the inflation basket, slowed to 5.6% in July from 6.8%. Authorities left fuel prices unchanged in the capital Nairobi for the month beginning July 15 and the cost of cooking gas fell this month after a decision to half value added tax on the commodity.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.