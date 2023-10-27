(Bloomberg) -- The cost of hedging against losses in the Israeli shekel has soared as traders brace for the next phase of the war, undaunted by the central bank’s resolve to defend the currency.

The extra cost to protect against declines in the coming month, versus hedging against gains, reached 1.7 percentage points on Friday, compared with about 1 point three weeks ago. That’s near the highest since July, when investors were concerned about moves to weaken the country’s judiciary system.

The speed of the move underscores how quickly the market has reacted since the conflict broke out. The hedging metric, called risk reversals, is set for its biggest monthly jump in almost three years.

Concerns that the fighting between Israel and Hamas may evolve into a wider regional conflict have prompted investors to bet against the shekel to hedge their exposure to assets in the Middle East, according to RBC BlueBay Asset Management’s Kaspar Hense.

“The risk of intensification is high, which could lead to higher risk premia and weaker demand for the currency,” said Hense, an investment-grade portfolio manager at the firm.

The shekel has tumbled since Hamas staged the attacks on Oct. 7, dropping more than 5% and posting the longest streak of declines since 1984. The currency rose 0.4% to 4.0653 against the dollar on Friday.

Investors are also betting on bigger swings in the shekel, even as the central bank works to tame fluctuations. The gap between the currency’s implied volatility and historical moves reached the widest level ever this week. A measure of expected swings in the shekel over the next month has risen to 12%, from 10% three weeks ago.

Israel said it sent troops on a limited raid into Gaza for the second night running, as preparations for a more extensive ground offensive continue. The US bombed sites in eastern Syria it believes were used by Iran and its allied groups.

In other market moves, some of Israel’s bonds extended their declines, with the note due 2030 trading at 82 cents on the dollar, a record low. The cost to protect against a potential default rose to 144 basis points this week.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.