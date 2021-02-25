Feb 25, 2021
Pricing Power Return, Building Reserves, Bullish Signs: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
- U.S. consumer prices are headed higher -– at least according to the people who set them. Corporate leaders are increasingly confident that they can charge more for their products without losing business
- Central banks in Asia’s emerging economies added $467.7 billion to their foreign-exchange reserves last year, the most since 2013 when the region’s markets were rattled by the taper tantrum
- Several Federal Reserve presidents argued that surging Treasury yields reflect economic optimism for a solid recovery and stressed that the central bank has no plans to tighten policy prematurely
- As the U.K, Europe and U.S. dare to dream about restoring their pandemic-ravaged economies, the theory that pent-up demand will drive a speedy recovery is being played out at the other end of the world
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for greater transparency around the use of IMF resources and on existing stocks of debt as global finance chiefs consider expanding the IMF’s lending firepower
- President Joe Biden’s nominee for trade chief called on China to live up to the commitments in its trade pact with the U.S. -- the strongest signal yet that the new administration plans to build on the accord brokered by its predecessor rather than scrap it
- The ECB pledges to fight back against unwarranted increases in bond yields are falling on deaf ears among investors
- The Bank of Italy has picked Luigi Federico Signorini as its choice for senior deputy governor, the second-highest ranked official and a job which has put previous holders on the path to higher office
- Philipp Hildebrand withdrew from the race to lead the OECD, potentially leaving the field to candidates from Greece, Sweden and Australia
- Global trade entered 2021 with strong momentum after recovering late last year from a slump in the opening months of the pandemic
- Developing nations remain at risk of a debt crisis due to the impact of the global pandemic, and the World Bank is working on ways to reduce the burden, President David Malpass said
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.