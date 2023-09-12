(Bloomberg) -- Associated British Foods Plc upped its forecast for this year slightly and said its sugar and Primark clothing-retail divisions should be more profitable next year despite a challenging business environment globally.

The British conglomerate now expects a bit better than moderate profit improvement on the prior year. AB Foods cited strong food and clothing sales, which have been boosted by higher prices, a weaker dollar and lower freight costs. The stock rose as much as 6.2%.

AB Foods raised its guidance for the full year in June as consumers accepted higher prices amid the biggest inflationary surge in decades. Primark, the value fashion chain which generates most of the UK conglomerate’s profit, has put up some prices but it’s still pulling in shoppers with its cut-rate fashion.

In the fourth quarter, like-for-like sales jumped 8% at Primark as consumers bought £13 ($16) mini dresses, £20 jackets and ranges inspired by the hit movie Barbie.

Primark’s profit margin in the second half will probably come in slightly below 8%, partially because of an increase in shoplifting, AB Foods Chief Executive Officer George Weston said in an interview. The retailer is adding more CCTV cameras, security guards, and body cameras to counter the rise in thefts, he said. But law enforcement needs to do more to tackle the problem, he added.

“We do need the chief constables, the Crown Prosecution Service, the magistrates to put these problems higher up their priority list,” he said.

Many UK retailers have talked about a sharp rise in shoplifting amid the recent wave of inflation. Tesco, Britain’s largest grocer, has recently been offering staff body cameras because of rising aggression from customers.

Primark is gradually boosting its digital presence, enhancing its website and expanding a click-and-collect trial into women’s clothing. Primark doesn’t have an e-commerce business for home delivery, unlike most modern retailers, and really struggled during the pandemic when its shops were forced to close for months.

There have been signs of relief for fashion retailers recently following a difficult few years in the UK. Marks & Spencer Group Plc said last month that its clothing division was gaining market share, while Next Plc raised its profit guidance as warmer weather and salary increases encouraged consumers to buy apparel.

In the year ahead, the sugar division will make a substantial improvement in profit following a strong recovery in the UK beet crop and a reduction in losses at its biofuels business, AB Foods said. Primark’s operating margin will grow strongly as a result of lower garment and freight costs and as more shoppers seek value clothing. The company also has an ingredients and agriculture arm.

“We’re benefiting, I think, from the destruction of some of our competition during Covid as well,” said Weston, referring to Primark.

