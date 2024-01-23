(Bloomberg) -- Associated British Foods Plc said it’s more confident about improving profitability after its Primark budget fashion retailer got a boost over the Christmas season from cash-strapped British shoppers buying cut-price clothing.

Primark’s sales jumped 7.9% in the first quarter and the chain reached its highest ever market share in the 12 weeks to Dec. 10, AB Foods said Tuesday. The company has set a goal for Primark’s adjusted operating margin this year of more than 10%.

Rival high street retailers Next Plc and Marks & Spencer Group Plc also posted a good performance over Christmas. Next raised its profit forecast for the fifth time since June while M&S’s clothing and home division gained its highest full price market share for over a decade.

AB Foods shares rose as much as 2.3%, bringing their gain over the past year to more than 22%.

Still, Primark’s performance was mixed across the countries it operates in, with some impacted by local economic headwinds. Like-for-like sales growth at Primark was 2.1%, driven by pricing. The UK conglomerate, whose business ranges from grocery to agriculture, gets the bulk of its earnings from the clothing chain, which had a slow start to the quarter due to unseasonably warm weather.

Stronger margins at Primark should insulate the chain if supply costs rise due to the disruption of shipping through the Red Sea, AB Foods said. Container ships are being forced to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal, the main route for products transported from Asia to Europe, after Iran-backed Houthi rebels started attacking ships as part of a campaign against Israel.

AB Foods Finance Director Eoin Tonge said freight prices will probably rise, but it won’t be very material for Primark this financial year.

“It’s adding about two weeks further to the supply chain, that’s it,” he said by phone. “You adjust your order and your processes and you work with your shipper. The market has become a bit more used to shocks on supply chains because of what’s been going on the last number of years.”

Rival clothing retailer Boohoo Group Plc said Tuesday that its trading remains in line with expectations, indicating that its sales have held up over Christmas even as other online retailers have struggled. UK retail sales fell at their fastest pace in December since Covid-19 lockdowns three years ago, the Office for National Statistics said last week.

(Updates with shares)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.