(Bloomberg) -- Discount clothing chain Primark expects sales growth for the full year to be driven by an expansion of its store space across the U.S. and Europe.

Parent company Associated British Foods Plc kept its overall outlook unchanged, with sales at Primark expected to be 4% ahead of last year in constant-currency terms.

Key Insights

Primark’s growth is being driven by new stores, including one in Birmingham, England, that’s the chain’s biggest to date. It’s also seeing sales gains in Europe and the U.S. and plans to add a further 1 million square feet of additional selling space next year.

The apparel brand’s strong performance, along with growth in the company’s food business, is being offset by a decline in the sugar unit, which has been hurt by soft pricing.

While Primark has been resilient in a tough apparel market, it showed some signs of the woes that have afflicted Hennes & Mauritz AB and Zara owner Inditex SA lately. Comparable sales are expected to fall 2%, though the company reported an improvement in the fourth quarter.

The company expects a gain of 10 million pounds this year from the weak pound, as two thirds of operating profit is earned outside the U.K. AB Foods said it completed practical preparations should the country leave the European Union.

Market Reaction

The shares rose as much as 1.9% early Monday in London. They’ve gained about 15% since the start of the year.

Get More

For more on the report, click here.

(Updates with shares)

To contact the reporter on this story: Ellen Milligan in London at emilligan11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.