(Bloomberg) -- The cost crunch many households are facing seems to be helping budget fashion chain Primark. Its sales recently topped expectations as shoppers were buying warm clothes and visited stores more often than last year when the omicron variant of Covid was deterring consumers from mixing in public. Meanwhile, the oil industry’s biggest party is properly returning to London this week.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Associated British Foods Plc: The Primark owner boosted its forecasts after sales of clothing at the budget chain exceeded expectations despite the higher cost of living.

AB Foods, which also owns grocery, sugar and agriculture businesses, said total full-year profit is expected to be in line with the previous year. Previously it forecast a decline.

Bunzl Plc: The consumer products distributer reported better-than-expected full-year adjusted pretax profit and confirmed its outlook 2023.

Bunzl said it’ll buy Arbeitsschutz-Express, an online distributor of workwear in Germany, adding it signed 12 acquisitions last year across multiple sectors and geographies

Essar Group: The ports-to-power conglomerate plans to spend as much as $3.6 billion on low-carbon hydrogen production in the UK and India, as well as decarbonisation work at its refinery in northwest England, pending government support.

Essar is seeking to capitalise on efforts by British industries to cut emissions as the UK strives to reach net zero by the middle of the century

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen will meet in the early afternoon for final talks ahead of an expected announcement of a post-Brexit settlement for Northern Ireland. The meeting in Berkshire, where King Charles II’s Windsor Castle is situated, suggests the UK and the European Union are finally ready to settle their differences over a stand-off that has persisted since the UK’s departure from the EU single market and customs union in 2021.

Meanwhile, the UK’s top earners are leaving the government a “fat tip” by failing to claim the full amount of tax relief due on their pension contributions, writes Stuart Trow for Bloomberg Opinion.

In Case You Missed It

Only a fifth of UK businesses plan to cut jobs this year even though the vast majority expect a recession, a survey from Boston Consulting Group found.

The oil industry’s biggest party is properly returning to London this week, for the first time since the pandemic. As traders congregate in the glitzy cocktail bars and luxury hotels of Mayfair, two issues will top the agenda: whether China’s economic reopening can bolster demand, and if sanctions on Russia will finally slash the energy giant’s supply.

Haleon Plc, the consumer health business spun out of GSK Plc last year, is exploring a divestiture of its ChapStick lip balm brand, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

Grocery delivery company Ocado Group Plc, asset manager Abrdn Plc and hedge fund firm Man Group Plc are due to update the market tomorrow.

Man Group’s comments on client activity will be closely watched after the world’s largest publicly traded hedge fund firm in October reported its first quarter of outflows in more than two years.

