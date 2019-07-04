Jul 4, 2019
Primark Says Sales Recovering After Cool Spring Cuts Growth
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Budget fashion retailer Primark, owned by Associated British Foods Plc, said sales bounced back in June after a soggy May kept shoppers out of stores.
- Primark sales rose 4% for the first three quarters of the year, though comparable sales fell and gains were driven by increased store space. AB Foods kept its overall full-year outlook unchanged.
Key Insights
- AB Foods joined U.K. grocer J Sainsbury Plc in blaming the weather for a weak early spring, but said shoppers returned to stores in June.
- Primark said a new outlet in Birmingham, England -- its biggest to date -- is showing positive early results. Outfitted with “trend rooms” that showcase the latest looks as well as Harry Potter and Disney areas, it’s designed to be a concept store for the future.
- The company’s sugar business is showing recovery after it was hurt by weak pricing. AB Foods said it expected further stabilization through the end of the year.
Market Reaction
- The shares have gained 20% since the start of the year.
