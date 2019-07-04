(Bloomberg) -- Budget fashion retailer Primark, owned by Associated British Foods Plc, said sales bounced back in June after a soggy May kept shoppers out of stores.

Primark sales rose 4% for the first three quarters of the year, though comparable sales fell and gains were driven by increased store space. AB Foods kept its overall full-year outlook unchanged.

Key Insights

AB Foods joined U.K. grocer J Sainsbury Plc in blaming the weather for a weak early spring, but said shoppers returned to stores in June.

Primark said a new outlet in Birmingham, England -- its biggest to date -- is showing positive early results. Outfitted with “trend rooms” that showcase the latest looks as well as Harry Potter and Disney areas, it’s designed to be a concept store for the future.

The company’s sugar business is showing recovery after it was hurt by weak pricing. AB Foods said it expected further stabilization through the end of the year.

Market Reaction

The shares have gained 20% since the start of the year.

Get More

For more on the report, click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ellen Milligan in London at emilligan11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.