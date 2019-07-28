(Bloomberg) -- Primark is asking landlords to cut its rents in an attempt to compete with rivals that used insolvency proceedings to reduce costs and remain open, the Sunday Times reported, without saying where it got the information.

The fast-fashion retailer is asking for cuts of as much as 30% on contracts with several years left in exchange for lease extensions or refurbishments, according to the newspaper. Primark has 189 stores, most of which are leased, it said.

Primark, a unit of Associated British Foods Plc, told the Sunday Times it has “a duty to our shareholders to maintain a competitive cost base” and seeks to maintain good relations with its landlords.

Other retailers including lingerie specialist Ann Summers and shoemaker Schuh are also pushing landlords to lower costs, the newspaper said. The U.K. retail industry has seen a series of bankruptcies and restructurings in recent years amid the growth of online shopping and slump in high street revenues.

To contact the reporter on this story: Benjamin Katz in London at bkatz38@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Abigail Moses, Sara Marley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.