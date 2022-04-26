(Bloomberg) -- Associated British Foods Plc said Primark sales have bounced back strongly since the pandemic but warned that inflationary pressures mean it will have to selectively increase prices at the value clothing chain.

The conglomerate said rising costs will weigh on the chain’s performance in the second half but it still expects Primark to achieve an operating margin of 10% for the full year, in a statement Tuesday. Overall the group, which is grappling with inflation across all its businesses including its food division, expects to make “significant progress” in adjusted operating profit this year.

Primark has been hurt more than some rivals by European lockdowns and restrictions around Covid because the chain lacks an online business to fall back on. Earlier this year Primark said it plans to cut 400 jobs to reduce costs. While Primark’s sales in the U.K. and Ireland are recovering strongly they are taking longer to get back to normal on the continent where consumer footfall remains weaker.

Famed for its low prices, the company said it can’t offset all inflationary pressures with cost savings and will have to make “selective price increases” across some of Primark’s autumn and winter range. It still remains committed to “ensuring our price leadership and everyday affordability.”

A number of retailers have warned they will have to increase prices as the cost of everything from energy to packaging and labor increases.

AB Foods said it expects a bigger drop in margins at its food businesses than previously forecast for the full year due to inflation in raw materials, commodities, supply chain and energy.

AB Foods stock has fallen 19% this year.

