1h ago
Primark Shoppers Buying More Clothes, Lifting AB Foods Profit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Primark shoppers have kept buying larger baskets of clothes since stores of the low-cost fashion chain reopened, bolstering profit at parent company Associated British Foods Plc.
- Primark’s full-year adjusted operating profit will be at least at the top end of its forecast range of 300 million pounds to 350 million pounds ($396 million to $463 million), AB Foods said.
Key Insights
- Investors will be cheered that shopping baskets are still bigger than they were last year, even if the effect of an initial boom of pent-up demand after Covid-19 lockdowns has waned.
- That’s not to say this year is looking great: Sales in the U.K., Primark’s largest market, are still expected to be 12% lower on a comparable basis in the year through Sept. 12. The company expects a significant decline in earnings per share.
- Stores that depend on tourists however are still struggling. Before Covid-19, they brought in 13% of sales. After reopening, that’s down to 8%.
Market Reaction
- Shares in AB Foods have fallen 22% this year.
Get More
- Read the full statement here.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.