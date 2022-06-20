(Bloomberg) -- Associated British Foods Plc said that budget-clothing retailer Primark will test a UK click-and-collect service on children’s products, seeking to boost sales that are still recovering from the pandemic.

In a significant departure for a retailer that has previously resisted moving any of its sales online, the trial will take place in up to 25 stores in the north west of England and is expected to drive higher footfall and boost sales, the company said in a statement Monday.

Primark was hard hit during lockdowns as stores closed and it lacked an online business to fall back on. Sales in its stores are recovering since all its stores reopened, but like-for-like they are still 9% lower than pre-Covid levels three years ago, AB Foods said.

The move to consider expanding online follows the launch of Primark’s new website in April, which allows customers to check the availability of products in stores, but still doesn’t let them transact online.

Primark warned in April that it will have to selectively increase prices of some of its clothing range as cost savings aren’t enough to offset the pressure of inflation.

AB Foods, which also owns sugar, agriculture and ingredients divisions, said Monday that the group as a whole is trading in line with expectations with the outlook unchanged. Sales grew 10% in the food business in the third quarter, reflecting price increases to counter input cost inflation.

Shares in AB Foods have fallen 20% so far this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.