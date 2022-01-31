Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has tested positive for COVID-19, four days after going into isolation because one of his children contracted the virus.

“I’m feeling fine -- and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines,” Trudeau, 50, said in a tweet Monday morning. “Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

The prime minister, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot at the start of the year, said at a virtual news conference Monday that two of his three children have now tested positive.

News of Trudeau’s positive test comes as Canada’s legislature resumes work Monday after being on winter break since mid-December. Due to the omicron wave, the House of Commons has set up a hybrid system that allows lawmakers to virtually take part in proceedings and cast votes if they choose.

The prime minister said his government will bring forward legislation on providing rapid COVID tests and will give an update to the House on the Ukraine-Russia tensions on Monday.

The prime minister’s announcement also comes as a line of big rigs continues to blockade the main avenue outside parliament. A trucker convoy that has attracted global attention arrived in Ottawa over the weekend, and was joined by a wide range of activists to protest vaccine mandates and coronavirus-related health restrictions.

The prime minister denounced the behavior of protesters on the weekend who carried signs or flags with swastikas and who parked vehicles parked on the national war memorial, with a number of people dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Although most demonstrators appear to have now left downtown Ottawa, a core of protesters and trucks has remained and organizers say they won’t leave until all vaccine mandates are removed. The protest has been non-violent, but Ottawa police have warned residents to avoid the downtown core until the streets are clear again.