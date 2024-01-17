Prime Minister Trudeau commits $9.1 million for new housing in Saint John, N.B.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travelled today to Saint John, N.B., where he announced $9.1 million for the construction of 285 housing units over the next three years.

The funding will come from Ottawa's $4-billion Housing Accelerator Fund, which is aimed at encouraging municipalities to make changes to bylaws and regulations that will increase housing construction.

Under the program, the federal government is pushing for denser zoning rules and faster approval for building permits.

As well, Saint John has agreed to use public and underutilized lands for housing development and work with non-profit and private home builders to develop affordable housing projects.

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser has been travelling the country to sign similar agreements with other municipalities in a bid to address the country's housing crisis.

With today's announcement, the federal government has signed 22 housing agreements since the launch of the accelerator fund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.