(Bloomberg) -- After 35 years of delivering profits from a safe and steady business model, Prime Trading decided to push the envelope.

The proprietary trading firm, one of the mainstays of the Chicago financial market with a focus on options and other derivatives, recently hired a former Starbucks Corp. trader to take it into new territory: betting on the direction of commodity prices in the futures market.

Prime wasn’t looking for a new strategy before executives had a chance meeting with Ksenia Kljunak, a 33-year-old Croatia native with a degree in Management from University of Warwick who has also worked for Louis Dreyfus Co.

In Prime’s main world, “everything is hedged,” according to Chief Operating Officer Tom Chlada. In other words, its multiple-asset strategy offsets the risk of loss at all times. But after talking to Kljunak, “we wanted to venture into that area and figure out a way to work with her,” he said.

Kljunak started at Prime in October as a senior trader and has been testing the waters with smaller deals in an effort to get a sense of risk appetite and her new environment. Her forte is in coffee and cocoa, as well as other non-hard commodities — or those grown instead of being mined or extracted.

The backbone of her directional wagers is her own intellectual property. That includes a strong methodology with heavily analyzed buy and sell levels based on her own research and information from market contacts.

She joins eight women at the 90-person firm; and is only the firm’s third female trader.

Prime — a medium-sized proprietary firm that competes with DV Trading, Belvedere Trading, Geneva Trading and Sumo Trading — will continue operating its long-standing options market making and relative value trading strategies.

