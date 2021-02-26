(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc won a near-billion dollar legal fight Friday with deal-maker Amanda Staveley over a rescue package at the height of the financial crisis.

But the bank and some former executives had to face a series of unflattering headlines during the 10-week trial after a trove of emails and phone calls submitted in evidence laid bare the sexist attitudes and clashing egos among its most senior bankers in 2008.

Thick

Just one week into the trial, former Barclays director Stephen Jones stepped down as head of UK Finance in anticipation of inappropriate comments about Staveley emerging in evidence. He called Staveley’s firm “f-ckers” and a “bunch of scum bags” but the most shocking language was his comments about Staveley herself.

“She’s thick as s--t,” Jones told then head of compliance Stephen Morse in October 2008. “Anyway, there you go. You can’t have everything.”

“Well, you know she dated Prince Andrew,” Morse replied.

“That’s the one,” Jones said. “She’s got large breasts, so, you know, sorry, I’ll keep my mouth down.”

Call The Tart

More sexist language among other Barclays bankers was made public. Roger Jenkins and Richard Boath exchanged archaic language in one phone call.

“Now, that dolly-bird that represents -- is it -- what’s her name?” Boath asked Jenkins.

“Amanda Staveley,” Jenkins replied. “I can handle dolly-birds.”

Later in the phone call, Jenkins told Boath he’s “going to call the tart,” in reference to Staveley.

Dolly-bird is sexist British term for an attractive but unintelligent young woman. Both Jenkins and Jones apologized to Staveley either privately or in court.

King of Barclays

Jones, who worked in the investment banking division, complained that Jenkins was “behaving like the King of Barclays” when he spoke with the Serious Fraud Office during its criminal probe into the 2008 investments.

Jenkins was a “deeply unpleasant man” who was “very, very nasty to work for,” and had “a very big ego and an enormous sense of self-interest,” Jones told the SFO in 2014.

“He worked for Roger Jenkins Plc -- he didn’t work for Barclays Plc,” Jones said.

Pooper Scooper

Some light-hearted conversations about Jenkins evoked laughter from the courtroom as they were played during the trial.

Colleagues had observed the unbalanced power dynamic between Jenkins and Jones and nicknamed the latter Jenkins’ “little dog.”

“Roger is big dog and I am pooper scooper,” Jones joked with a colleague. “Maybe I am his little dog; maybe I’m the Chihuahua that goes around under his arm.”

In another October 2008 phone call, he joked with a banker that “Jenkins doesn’t wait for more than 20 minutes before he starts biting you, then it’s another 20 minutes he’s hitting and then after that you’re dead.”

All The Limelight

Jenkins’ frustration over Staveley’s press coverage came to light in a series of emails. He complained to his boss, Bob Diamond, that “Amanda gets all the limelight.”

Jenkins was irritated that his then wife Diana wasn’t credited for being instrumental in building the bank’s relationship with the Qatari royal family. The Qatari’s investment helped save the bank from collapse in 2008.

Diana worked to “build my brand,” Jenkins said. “So a little credit to the architect.”

Crashing and Burning

Technical difficulties weren’t amiss at the trial, which was one of the first to be held virtually amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minutes after Staveley wrapped up her evidence for the day in June, a lawyer for Barclays was heard saying she was “obviously lying” and “crashing and burning.”

Her comments on a private Zoom call were piped into the court feed and then broadcast to anyone listening in. She was forced to apologize to the judge the next day.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.