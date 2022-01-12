(Bloomberg) -- Prince Andrew failed to convince a judge to toss Virginia Giuffre’s suit accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

The British royal had claimed that he was shielded by a confidential 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew had argued that he was covered by a broad litigation release contained in that deal. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said it was too early in the case to get into interpretations of the agreement.

