Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Say He Tried to Help Epstein Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Prince Andrew offered to help the U.S. Justice Department three times this year in its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes, his lawyers said Monday.

The statement from law firm Blackfords LLP follows reports that the Justice Department has filed a formal request with the U.K. for the prince to provide testimony as part of its larger probe into Epstein.

The lawyers took issue with earlier comments by the top federal prosecutor in New York, Geoffrey Berman, claiming Andrew had offered no cooperation. In fact, the prince offered to help three times since he was first approached by the U.S. on Jan. 2, according to Blackfords.

“Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation,” according to the statement. “In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.”

Berman’s spokesman declined to comment on Monday.

The statement indicates there is intensifying pressure on Andrew as U.S. prosecutors explore the full extent of Epstein’s actions. The prince stepped away from his royal duties in November after comments he made during a television interview about his relationship with Epstein sparked outrage.

He said in a prior statement that his association with Epstein has become “a major disruption” to his family’s work and that he wanted to step aside from public duties “for the foreseeable future.”

Andrew’s friendship with Epstein dates back more than 20 years, and the prince reportedly flew on the the financier’s private jet and stayed at the financier’s properties. He continues to “unequivocally regret” his “ill-judged association” with Epstein, he has said.

In the statement Monday, Andrew’s lawyers said they’ve been told the prince is not now and has never been a “target” of the U.S. investigation.

A so-called target is a person for whom prosecutors have “substantial evidence” linking him or her to a crime and is a “putative defendant,” according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Epstein died in a Manhattan prison last year while waiting to face charges that he trafficked underage girls for sex. Prosecutors have said that they continue to investigate Epstein and those who enabled his behavior.

