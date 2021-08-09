(Bloomberg) -- Prince Andrew was sued in New York by a woman who claims she was recruited by Jeffrey Epstein as a teenager and “lent out” to powerful men, including the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, for sexual purposes.

Virginia Giuffre claimed in suit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court that the British royal sexually abused her at Epstein’s home in New York, on his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and in the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is in jail awaiting trial on charges she helped Epstein traffic underage girls for sex.

According to Giuffre, Prince Andrew is liable for battery and for intentional infliction of emotional distress. “Prince Andrew committed sexual assault and battery upon plaintiff when she was 17 years old,” she claimed in the complaint.

Prince Andrew has previously denied having ever had sex with Giuffre. There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment sent outside of business hours Monday to a spokesperson for the prince. Blackfords LLP, the UK law firm which is representing Prince Andrew, also didn’t immediately respond to an email sent to them after business hours.

Giuffre is one of many women who have said they were sexually abused by Epstein and his friends before they were 18. Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages.

The case is Giuffre v. Prince Andrew, Duke of York, 21-cv-06702, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

