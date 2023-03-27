(Bloomberg) -- Prince Harry showed up at a London court hearing into allegations that the Daily Mail tabloid committed wholesale privacy breaches including snooping on phone calls and voicemails of celebrities.

Lawyers for Harry, Duke of Sussex, and a group of high-profile figures including Elton John claim that the paper’s publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd historically was responsible for unlawful information gathering. The suit also includes actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost as well as Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murdered teenager Stephen.

The legal battle with the tabloid is reminiscent of the scandal involving Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., which hacked into the mobile phones and voicemails of celebrities, law makers and royals. The subsequent disputes led to a number of arrests and convictions, plus recommendations for British media reform.

At the early-stage court hearing on Monday, the Daily Mail’s publisher asked a judge to impose reporting restrictions on some information included in the case.

The newspaper’s lawyers will argue that the case should be thrown out as some of the alleged instances are time-barred and certain information was improperly sourced from Lord Justice Leveson’s public inquiry into press ethics following the phone-hacking scandal, according to documents prepared for the hearing.

“We categorically deny the very serious claims made in this litigation and will vigorously defend them, if that proves necessary,” a spokesperson for Associated Newspapers said in a statement.

Lawyers for the celebrities alleged that from 1993 to as recently as 2018, people working for the newspapers intercepted voicemail messages, listened into live calls, got phone bills and medical records, and used private investigators on their behalf, according to court documents.

“It is apparent to these individuals that the alleged crimes” are just “the tip of the iceberg — and that many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts,” said a spokesperson for Hamlins, the lawyers representing some of the claimants.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex, returning to the UK for the first time since his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, has been linked to a handful of legal battles with British newspapers over privacy breaches in recent years.

It includes a case against Mirror Group Newspapers and his wife Meghan Markle’s case against Associated Newspapers over the publishing of a letter to her father.

Lawyers for the group and a representative for the Duke of Sussex didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

