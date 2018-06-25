(Bloomberg) -- Prince William landed in Israel on the first official trip by a member of the British royal family, welcomed by a government seeking to smooth over a dispute surrounding the political status of Jerusalem.

The prince arrived at Ben-Gurion International Airport from neighboring Jordan, where he started a five-day Middle East tour. He was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and travel to the West Bank on Wednesday to visit Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, according to an email from the U.K. embassy in Tel Aviv. He’ll also visit the grave of his paternal great-grandmother, who is buried in east Jerusalem.

It was William’s plan for Thursday, June 28, that drew a protest from Zeev Elkin, Israel’s minister of Jerusalem affairs, who accused the prince of “politicizing” his visit. Elkin demanded that the term “Occupied Palestinian Territories” be stricken from the official itinerary when referring to his visit to Jerusalem’s Old City. U.K. Ambassador David Quarry said the wording would not be changed because it represents longtime U.K. policy on Jerusalem, adding the prince is “not a political figure.”

But the controversy over the term didn’t extend to Israel’s highest ranks, which focused on the historical nature of the visit. Netanyahu issued a video a few hours before the prince’s arrival welcoming him to Israel and mentioning that his great-grandmother Princess Alice was honored by the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial for sheltering a Jewish family in Greece during World War II.

The public criticism from Elkin highlighted some of the political landmines of a visit to Israel that have prevented Queen Elizabeth and other royals from making an official trip for 70 years.

Israel’s territory -- together with east Jerusalem and the West Bank -- was ruled by Britain as Palestine for 25 years under a League of Nations mandate. Relations between the Jewish community and the British were hostile, with independence-minded Jewish insurgents attacking British forces and officials, and Britain placing restrictions on Jewish immigration and land purchases.

In 1948, the mandate ended and the state of Israel was established. Nineteen years later, the Israeli military captured east Jerusalem and the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 Middle East war and has occupied it since.

While William’s father, Prince Charles, came to Israel for the funerals of the prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres, the trips were classified as private.

