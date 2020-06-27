(Bloomberg) -- Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges after trustees concluded that the 28th U.S. president’s “racist thinking and policies” made him “an inappropriate namesake.”The Ivy League school’s trustees made the decision Friday, according to a statement released on Saturday.

The policy school will now be known as “The Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.” Wilson was president of Princeton from 1902 to 1910.

“Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential, even by the standards of his own time,” Princeton president Christopher L. Eisgruber said in a statement.

“He segregated the federal civil service after it had been racially integrated for decades, thereby taking America backward in its pursuit of justice. He not only acquiesced in but added to the persistent practice of racism in this country, a practice that continues to do harm today.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.