(Bloomberg) -- Princeton University became the last of the eight Ivy League schools to temporarily suspend its standardized testing requirement for high school students applying to start college in 2021.

The school cited challenges presented by Covid-19 and the lack of access to the ACT and SAT as reasons to make testing optional for one year.

“University leadership considered the many hurdles students -- especially those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and underrepresented communities -- families, counselors and school administrators will have to overcome in the months ahead due to changes within school communities,” the school said in a statement Thursday.

